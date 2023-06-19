USED rolls out five-year strategic plan

The University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) in Somanya, Eastern Region, has launched a five-year strategic plan to track progress towards its objectives.

Professor Yayra Dzakadzie, Director of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education, and Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, Vice Chancellor of UESD, unveiled the strategic plan that outlines the institution’s future course.

The document contained a SWOT analysis, background information about the school, a thematic thrust, a strategic planning matrix, and a schedule for implementation.

In consultation with agribusiness and education stakeholders, the UESD’s strategic plan committee formulated the plan, which spans the years 2020 to 2025.

A speech read on behalf of the Minister of Education by Professor Dzakadzie noted that the five-year strategic plan of the UESD supported the government’s agenda to transform society and promoted environmental and sustainable development education.

According to Prof Dzakadzie, to meet these challenges head-on, public sector organisations must adopt a long-term, holistic strategy that considers the interrelationships between economic growth, social progress, and environmental stewardship.

He urged everyone to recognise the significance of the strategic plan and put it into action.

Professor Jonathan Narh Ayertey, Chairman of UESD’s Governing Council, stated that the university’s mission, as outlined in the University of Environment and Sustainable Development Act 2015 (Act 898), was to provide higher education, disseminate knowledge related to development in environment and agro-business education, conduct research, and foster good relationships with individuals outside the university community.

He stated that through the use of information and communication technology, the university was also preparing for the changes required by the new regime in the field of education, and that the strategic plan took into account these anticipated changes at the university as well as other external factors that were likely to impact their operations.

Mrs Fati Bodua Seidu, Deputy Secretary at the Management Services Division of the Public Services Commission, gave a presentation on the relevance of a strategic plan in the public sector, stating that it was a tool for effectively plotting the direction of an organisation depending on its current situation, desired future situation, and strategy.

She explained that the strategic plan served as a mechanism for obtaining and incorporating feedback, the expectations of key stakeholders, alternative methods of generating funds, and fostering a culture of strategic thinking and learning.

The University of Environment and Sustainable Development was established in August of 2020 with the motto “Securing the Environment.”

It aims to produce graduates with the knowledge and skills necessary to be agents of change in the environment and sustainable development.