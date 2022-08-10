Users on Pro-Trump Sites Call for Civil War Over Mar-a-Lago Raid

The FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home has sparked calls for civil war among his supposed supporters online, NBC News reported.

On Monday, Trump in a statement said his residence was “under siege” and raided by a large group of FBI agents. Media reported that the search was for classified materials Trump allegedly left the White House with.

On sites like TheDonald, Gab, Patriots.win and others, there were calls for war, questions such as, “When Does the Shooting Start?” and promises and threats of retribution and retaliation against government agencies, the report said on Tuesday.

Conservative commentator Steven Crowder to a large Twitter following posted: “Sleep well. Tomorrow is war.” On his YouTube show, followed by almost six million subscribers, Crowder advocated for intelligence agencies to be defunded and dismantled.