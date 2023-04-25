Using SEO, digital marketing to boost traffic to site

Are you tired of having a website that nobody visits? Are you ready to take your online presence to the next level and drive more traffic to your site? We shall discuss some tips on how to leverage Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and digital marketing to give your website the boost it needs.

SEO is optimizing your website to rank higher in search engine results pages (SERPs) for specific keywords related to your business.

Here is a screenshot of the Google Search Engine Results Page for the keyword “Online President”.

As you can see from my LinkedIn profile, appearing first in Google search results for the phrase “Online President” can increase your online visibility. Similarly, optimizing your website can help ensure that it appears at the top of search results when potential customers search for the products or services you offer.

The higher your website ranks in search results, the more likely people are to find and click on it, leading to increased visibility and potential customers. In fact, research has shown that most people rarely click past the first page of search results, so it is crucial to rank as high as possible to maximize your online presence.

That is why it is important to implement search engine optimization (SEO) strategies for your business keywords. Here are seven steps you can follow to optimize your website for search engines:

1. Start with keyword research

You cannot optimize your website if you do not know what people are searching for. That is where keyword research comes in. Use tools like Google Keyword Planner or Ahrefs to find keywords related to your business and see how many people are searching for them in Ghana. For example, if you run a catering business in Accra, you might find that “catering services in Accra” is a popular keyword. And that is what your articles, videos, and banners must be about.

2. Optimize your website

Once you have done your research, it is time to optimize your website. Make sure your website structure is clear and easy to navigate. Use your keywords in your page titles, meta descriptions, headings, and throughout your content. For example, make sure you have “catering services in Accra” in your page titles and meta descriptions.

3. Build high-quality backlinks

Backlinks are like online referrals from other websites. The more high-quality backlinks you have, the more likely search engines are to trust your website and rank it higher. Reach out to other websites in your industry and ask for a link, create guest posts, or participate in online communities. Anytime I write an article for other websites, I reference my website OnlinePresident.org. That is a backlink.

4. Utilize social media

Search Engines have several rules that are used to rank articles that display when users search. Previously, our social media posts were not factored in. Now they are. As you can see from the screenshot above, it is my LinkedIn profile that showed on the first page.

Social media is a great way to reach a wider audience and drive more traffic to your website. Share your content on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Quora, Medium, and Substack, and use targeted ads to reach specific demographics. For example, if you sell handmade jewellery in Tamale, you might run a Facebook ad targeting women in Tamale who are interested in jewellery.

5. Leverage email marketing

Email marketing is a powerful tool for reaching your target audience and driving traffic to your website. In fact, it is the number 1 online tool that gives the highest return on investment.

Here is a step-by-step guide to email marketing:

1. Define your target audience: Start by determining who you want to reach with your email marketing campaign. This could be your existing customers, prospective customers, or a specific segment of your audience.

2. Build your email list: This is the most difficult part, but the most important too. Gather a list of email addresses from your target audience. You can do this by offering incentives for people to sign up for your emails, such as a discount or exclusive content. Include clear calls-to-action (CTAs) in your emails, encouraging readers to click through to your website. For example, if you run a photography business in Sunyani, you might email your list with a special offer for a photo shoot and a CTA to book an appointment on your website. Note: Make sure you have permission to email the people on your list.

3. Choose your email service provider (ESP): There are many email service providers (ESPs) available, such as Mailchimp, Constant Contact, and AWeber . Choose an ESP that meets your needs and budget. I will recommend Mailchimp or Sender.net, just as I did in my book Digital First: The Self-employment Guide for Digital Citizens .

4. Create compelling content: Write engaging and relevant content that will encourage your audience to open and interact with your emails. This could include articles, blog posts, promotions, or other types of content.

5. Design your email template: Choose a template that is visually appealing and easy to read. Make sure it is optimized for mobile devices.

6. Segment your email list: Segment your email list based on factors such as purchase history, interests, and location. This will help you personalize your emails and increase engagement.

7. Test, test, test: Before sending your email, test it to make sure it looks and functions as intended. Send test emails to yourself and a few others to ensure everything works correctly. The ESP has features that allow you to test/preview your emails first, before sending them to your subscriber list.

8. Send your email: Choose the right time and frequency to send your emails. Consider your target audience’s preferences and habits when deciding when to send. A lot of studies have been done regarding the best time to send emails. Each industry has its own “best time”.

9. Analyze the results: Use the data from your email marketing campaigns to determine what is working and what isn’t. Use this information to improve future campaigns.

10. Continuously improve: Stay up to date on the latest email marketing trends and best practices. Continuously test and refine your campaigns to increase engagement and conversions.

11. Be human: Limit the rate at which you send emails. Do not flood people’s inboxes. Once every month or every two weeks is good.

6. Invest in pay-per-click (PPC) advertising

PPC advertising allows you to display ads on search engines and other websites. Bid on keywords related to your business and appear at the top of SERPs, driving more traffic to your website. For example, if you run an event planning company in Koforidua, you might bid on the keyword “event planning in Koforidua” and run a PPC ad that appears at the top of the search results. This can be a quick and effective way to drive targeted traffic to your website and generate leads.

7. Measure and track your results

Finally, it is important to track and measure your results to see what is working and what is not. Use tools like Google Analytics to track your website traffic, bounce rates, and conversion rates. You can also use tools like SEMrush or Ahrefsto track your SEO performance, including your keyword rankings and backlink profile. This data can help you make informed decisions about where to focus your efforts and make improvements.

In conclusion, leveraging SEO and digital marketing can be a game-changer for your website and business in Ghana. By following these tips, you can drive more traffic to your site, increase your visibility, and reach more potential customers. Remember, success does not happen overnight, so be patient and persistent in your efforts.

Author: Kaunda Ibn Ahmed (Online President), Communications Team Member, IIPGH

For comments, contact kaunda@outlook.com / +233 234809010 / OnlinePresident.org