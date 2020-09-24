The usual traffic that are associated with the out-patient departments across health facilities in the Volta region are still absent even after the membership of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and allies resumed work on Thursday.

Visits to the Ho Teaching Hospital(HTH) and Ho Municipal Hospital by the Ghana News Agency visibly showed the presence of the strikers back to work but there were fewer patients lurking around to seek medical attention.

The GRNMA and allies began nationwide strike action on Monday to demand for better conditions of service for its members, which it accused the employer of exhibiting bad faith.

Mr Matthias Avinu, Secretary, HTH branch of the GRNMA told the GNA the nurses, midwives and anaesthetists, who were supposed to be on duty were at post.

He said the Associations were relying on the National Executives to champion their collective interest for the good of the profession and statehood building.

Meanwhile, efforts to get officials at the Municipal hospital to speak to proved futile.

The strike action was temporarily suspended by the GRNMA, the Ghana Physician Assistants Association and the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists, when they were summoned to the National Labour Commission for arbitration.