UT Bank Collapse Exposes Political Threats to Business – Sam Jonah

The dramatic collapse of UT Bank, once a flagship Ghanaian financial institution, continues to reverberate as a cautionary tale of how political influence can dismantle entrepreneurial success, according to prominent businessman Sir Sam Jonah.

Speaking at the launch of The UT Story—a memoir by the bank’s founder, Capt. (Rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng—Jonah condemned the 2017 government-led shutdown of UT Bank and Unibank as a “blow to Ghanaian enterprise,” arguing that political motives, not just regulatory failures, fueled the crisis.

“This was economic injustice driven by malice and envy,” Jonah declared, referencing the controversial banking sector cleanup that revoked licenses of several indigenous banks. While regulators cited poor governance and capital deficiencies, critics like Jonah allege the crackdown disproportionately targeted local institutions, leaving Ghana’s financial landscape dominated by foreign banks. The cleanup, which introduced stricter capital rules and governance reforms, remains shrouded in debate over its true cost and fairness.

Amoabeng, once celebrated for transforming UT Bank into a symbol of homegrown innovation, now faces criminal charges linked to the bank’s insolvency. Jonah, however, framed the case as a warning to entrepreneurs: “No matter how hard you work, political power can erase your legacy overnight.” His sentiments resonate with figures like Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, whose GN Bank also fell victim to the reforms. Nduom has long claimed his businesses were “deliberately destroyed,” lobbying unsuccessfully for license reinstatement.

As calls grow for a review of the cleanup, the current government faces pressure to honor its 2024 campaign pledge to investigate the reforms. Economists, however, urge caution. Prof. Peter Quartey of the University of Ghana warned that while accountability is vital, reversing past decisions could destabilize the sector. “The focus should be on ensuring future policies balance regulation with support for local businesses,” he noted.

The UT saga underscores a broader tension in Ghana’s economic narrative. While regulatory rigor is essential, Jonah and allies argue that opaque political interventions risk stifling the entrepreneurial spirit needed to drive growth. With Amoabeng’s trial ongoing and public skepticism lingering, the fallout from the bank’s collapse remains a raw symbol of the precarious balance between governance and grassroots ambition.