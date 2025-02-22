UT Bank Founder Open to Revival Talks as Critics Decry “Economic Injustice” of Collapse

Prince Kofi Amoabeng, founder of the defunct UT Bank, has signaled willingness to engage the Ghanaian government in discussions to resurrect the financial institution, seven years after its controversial collapse.

His remarks, made during the launch of his memoir The UT Bank Story Vol. 3: Fateful Decisions, reignite debates over the bank’s 2017 shutdown—a move business mogul Sam Jonah condemned as a “glaring act of economic injustice” that undermined Ghanaian enterprise.

UT Bank, once a trailblazer in supporting indigenous businesses with initiatives like its pioneering 48-hour loan approvals, saw its license revoked by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) over insolvency concerns. Its assets were absorbed by GCB Bank, leaving a void Amoabeng argues remains unfilled. “No existing bank replicates our model,” he asserted, stressing that Ghana still needs institutions responsive to local entrepreneurial needs. While open to dialogue, he cautioned that revival hinges on government engagement and navigating steep regulatory hurdles, including a GH¢400 million minimum capital requirement.

The event, attended by top CEOs and business leaders, also saw scathing criticism from Sam Jonah, Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital, who accused the state of orchestrating UT’s downfall through “malice, deceit, and envy.” He framed the collapse as a symbolic blow to Ghanaian ambition: “It wasn’t just a bank that failed—it was the idea that Ghanaians could build and sustain homegrown excellence.”

Amoabeng’s memoir, co-authored with George Bentum Essiaw, chronicles UT Bank’s rise and fall, offering insights into decisions that led to its unraveling. The first copy fetched GH¢50,000 at auction, underscoring lingering interest in the bank’s legacy.

The prospect of UT’s revival sparks complex questions. While supporters argue its return could rejuvenate SME financing, skeptics point to Ghana’s fragile banking sector, still recovering from a 2017-2019 cleanup that saw nine banks liquidated. Analysts suggest any reboot would require robust safeguards to avoid past pitfalls.

For now, Amoabeng’s overture tests the government’s appetite for reconciling economic redress with fiscal prudence. As debates over UT’s legacy unfold, its story remains a cautionary tale—and perhaps a rallying cry—for Ghana’s entrepreneurial aspirations.