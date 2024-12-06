UTAG Calls for Peace, Unity and Civic Responsibility Ahead of December 7 Elections

As Ghana prepares for the general elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has issued a strong call to all citizens, political parties, and stakeholders to uphold peace, unity, and civic responsibility.

Recognizing the significance of this pivotal moment, UTAG highlighted the importance of peaceful elections in maintaining Ghana’s democratic legacy and ensuring long-term stability for future generations. The association urged all political actors and their supporters to prioritize non-violent dialogue, avoiding actions or statements that could lead to conflict or division.

With the conclusion of the political party campaigns on Thursday, December 5, UTAG commended the parties for focusing on constructive debates centered on ideas, policies, and the vision for national development. However, the association stressed the need for all involved to respect others’ opinions, refrain from spreading misinformation, and steer clear of inflammatory behavior.

In its statement, UTAG emphasized the crucial role of active citizen participation, urging Ghanaians to exercise their right to vote while adhering strictly to electoral guidelines.

“Civic responsibility means respecting the opinions of others and fostering a credible and peaceful electoral process,” UTAG said. The association also expressed its gratitude to the Electoral Commission, the Ghana Police Service, and the Election Security Taskforce for their ongoing efforts to ensure a secure and smooth election process. It urged these bodies to maintain impartiality and transparency to ensure public trust and national unity.

Finally, UTAG called on all segments of society—including youth, women, traditional leaders, and civil society organizations—to unite in protecting the peace and harmony that Ghana has long enjoyed. Through mutual respect and a commitment to democracy, the association believes that Ghana can continue to stand as a model of democratic excellence in Africa.