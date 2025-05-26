UTAG Demands Justice After Brutal Murder of UEW Professor

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) at the University of Education, Winneba has issued a forceful appeal for justice following the shocking murder of Professor Mawuadem Koku Amedeker.

The respected academic’s body was discovered exhumed from his Gyahadze residence in what UTAG describes as a national tragedy that has shaken Ghana’s academic community.

In a May 25 statement, UTAG-UEW leadership commended police for their initial arrest but demanded expanded investigations to ensure all perpetrators face justice. “This case transcends individual loss – it’s about safeguarding our institutions’ integrity,” the statement emphasized, calling for enhanced security collaboration between universities, government and law enforcement.

The Association remembered Prof. Amedeker as a pillar of academic excellence, vowing to honor his legacy of truth and service. As investigations continue, UTAG has pledged full cooperation with authorities while mourning what they call “an irreplaceable loss to Ghana’s intellectual community.”