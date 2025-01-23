UTAG Meets Government to Reinforce Galamsey Pact Signed Before 2024 Elections

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has met with the government to remind them of a pre-election pact signed with all political aspirants in 2024, which commits to halting illegal mining (galamsey) within three months of any government taking office.

According to Prof. Ransford Gyampo, Political Science Lecturer and President of UTAG’s University of Ghana chapter, the association previously called off a “galamsey strike” in 2024 to allow students to return to their studies after weeks of industrial action aimed at pushing the government to take immediate steps against illegal mining.

“We suspended our galamsey strike because, at the time, the government was nearly non-existent,” Prof. Gyampo shared in a social media post. He explained that before the 2024 election, UTAG met with all political candidates and secured a commitment from them to take immediate action against galamsey if they won. As part of their efforts, the association made it clear that it expected a swift response within the first three months of any administration.

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, UTAG met with the government to remind them of the pact they signed with all aspirants, urging them to keep their promises to the nation, particularly the crucial issue of halting galamsey.

The association’s decision to suspend the strike was met with some disappointment by members of the public, who felt strongly about the urgent need to address the environmental destruction caused by galamsey. Despite the internal conflict, UTAG explained that suspending the strike was necessary to allow the academic calendar to resume and to respect the democratic decisions of their membership.

In an official statement, Prof. Mamudu A. Akudugu, the UTAG National President, acknowledged the challenge of calling off the strike. “Suspending the strike was not an easy decision, as we recognise the importance of the cause we are advocating,” he said. “We understand that this may disappoint some members of the public, and we do not take their confidence in us lightly.”

With the recent meeting between UTAG and the government, the association is now focused on ensuring that the promised actions against galamsey are implemented without delay. It remains to be seen whether the government will follow through on its commitment to tackle this pervasive issue, but UTAG’s continued engagement demonstrates its determination to hold elected officials accountable to the public.