UTAG NEC suspends strike

The National Executive Committee of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) on Monday suspended its six weeks’ industrial action.

The suspension is to allow negotiations to commence and be concluded in two weeks.

A statement from Professor Ransford Gyampo, the Secretary of University of Ghana – UTAG, said the decision was in view of the court order, appeals from the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, and other Eminent Ghanaians.

Prof Gyampo said per section 4(b) of the UTAG’s constitution, members had five days to vote to accept or reject the decision of the Committee.

“We do not like the strike and hope there is sincerity and more commitment in addressing our concerns.

“Beyond any temporary intervention, we ask for a more lasting solution and not quick fixes,” he said.

The Labour Division of the Accra High Court on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, placed an injunction on UTAG’s strike.

The court presided over by Mr Justice Frank Abodwe granted the injunction based on Article 296 of the 1992, saying negotiations could not go well if the respondent (UTAG) failed to call off its strike.

It slated February 22 to hear the substantive issue before it.

The substantive issue borders on the enforcement of the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) decision on UTAG.

The NLC had dragged UTAG to court following the Association’s refusal to comply with the directive to call off its strike.

The Commission had filed two applications before the court.

The first is a motion for the enforcement of the directives issued by the NLC on January 13, this year, for UTAG to return to the lecture hall, so teaching could commence.

The second one is an interlocutory to restrain UTAG from continuing with its strike.

UTAG on Monday January 10, this year, embarked on industrial action over “worsening “condition of service.

The NLC after hearing the case on Thursday, January 13, this year, ruled that the strike be called off because it was illegal and did not follow the due process.

UTAG, however, continued the industrial action despite the NLC’s directive to call it off.