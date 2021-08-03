UTAG, SSA-UOG should stay in action and appear before Commission – NLC

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has asked the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the Senior Staff Association – University of Ghana (SSA-UOG) to stay in action and appear before the Commission on Thursday August 5, 2021.

A statement from the NLC, signed by its Director of Administration and Human Resources, Dr. Bernice A. Welbeck for the Executive Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the Commission read in the media a letter dated 30th July, 2021 titled: “Withdrawal of Teaching and Related Activities on Member Campuses” by UTAG.

It also read in the media a letter dated 30th July, 2021 titled: “Notification and Resumption of Indefinite Industrial Strike” by SSA-UOG.

The letter stated that the actions were to commence yesterday, August 2, 2021.

The Commission, therefore, urged the Associations to stay in action and appear before it on the aforementioned date for hearing of the matter in dispute.

The invitation is in accordance with section 139 of the Labour Act 2003, Act 651, the statement said.

It said in the view of the COVID-19 protocols, the representation by each side was restricted to a maximum of three persons and called on both parties to take note.