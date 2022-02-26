UTAG Strike: University of Ghana resumes lectures Monday

The University of Ghana (UG) says it will resume lectures on Monday, February 28, 2022, despite a vote against the suspension of the strike by majority of its University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) members.

A notice to the University Community indicated that the decision was arrived at after a meeting by the Business and Executive Committee of UG, which had approved a revised academic calendar for the 2021/2022 academic year.

According to the notice, “Students, faculty and staff should take note of this, in anticipation that the ongoing ratification processes of the UTAG branches will finalise the suspension of the strike, as announced by their National Executive Committee.”

Some students in an interview with the GNA expressed delight at the notice and hopeful that the grievances of the lecturers would be addressed.

Elia Asante, a level 300 student, said he was happy that lectures were about to begin, saying, “it has been very difficult period for us being on campus without lectures.”

He called on government to “fully” address the concerns of the lecturers for classes to resume without disruptions.

Nana Kwegyirba Koomson, a level 200 student said, “It’s boring on campus, there is no motivation here and we are stranded. We are hopeful of the commencement of serious academic work.”

Aseda Foawaa Sarpong, a level 400 student, said the strike had affected their project work.

“Because of the strike, our lecturers are not mostly around to supervise our project and our timelines are always being drawn back,” she added.

The?Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) announced the resumption of academic activities from Thursday, February 24, 2022.

A statement signed by Margret Dzisi, Deputy Registrar of KNUST, on Tuesday, 22 February 2022, said the decision was taken following the suspension by UTAG.

Also, the?Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has served notice that it would resume lectures on Monday, 28 February 2022.

“Management has today, 22nd February 2022, approved the following interim reopening arrangements pending the approval of the Revised Academic Calendar and Schedule of Lectures by the Academic Board,” it said in a notice.

The National Executive Committee of UTAG suspended its six-week industrial action after an emergency meeting on Monday, February 21, 2022.

The suspension expected to last till March 4, 2022, is to allow negotiations to commence.

This follows an interlocutory injunction against UTAG’s industrial action granted by the Labour Division of an Accra High Court on February 15, after?an appeal by the National Labour Commission (NLC).

The Court presided over by Mr Justice Frank Abodwe granted the injunction based on Article 296 of the 1992 constitution, saying negotiations could not go well if the respondents (UTAG) failed to call of its strike.

UTAG had been on strike since January 10, 2022, over their “worsening” conditions of service.