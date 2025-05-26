UTAG-UEW Calls For Probe Into Lecturer’s Murder

The University Teachers Association of Ghana, University of Education, Winneba Chapter

(UTAG-UEW), has received with deep shock and sorrow the devastating news of the murder

of one of our esteemed members, Professor Mawuadem Koku Amedeker, whose body was

discovered and exhumed from his residence at Gyahadze, a suburb of Winneba.

This heartbreaking incident has shaken not only the UEW academic community, but the entire nation. UTAG-UEW sympathises with the bereaved family, his students, colleagues, and the entire UEW fraternity during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences and share in their grief.

We appreciate the solidarity from UTAG National and UTAG National Executive Council

(NEC) in this uncomfortable period we find ourselves. We equally commend the Ghana Police Service for the swift commencement of investigations and the arrest of one suspect thus far.

However, we strongly urge the police to intensify their efforts to ensure that all individuals

connected to this heinous act are apprehended and brought to justice without delay.

As a union, UTAG-UEW remains committed to supporting the investigative process in any

capacity necessary to aid in the pursuit of justice. This is not only a matter of accountability

but also a crucial affirmation of the safety and sanctity of our academic institutions.

The tragic loss of Prof. Amedeker is a stark reminder of the urgent need for enhanced security and protection for members of the academic community and Effutu communities.

We hereby call on all stakeholders including government, security agencies and the university authorities to work collaboratively to ensure the safety and well-being of all staff and students across our campuses.

May the soul of our dear colleague and friend rest in perfect peace. UTAG-UEW will continue to honour his legacy by standing for truth, justice, and the ideals he represented in his service to academia and the nation.

