UTAG UMaT chapter joins national strike

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) chapter, has joined the nationwide strike, which commenced on Monday, August 2, 2021.

The group said they would continue to express displeasure on the poor condition of service for university lecturers in the country until the government respond to their demands.

Dr Asare Asante-Annor, the secretary of UMaT chapter of UTAG, confirmed the strike in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday at Tarkwa in the Western Region.

He said, “currently all lecturers are on strike and l must emphasize that we have withdrawn only one aspect of our core duty which is teaching so we are still doing research and community service.”

He said the services the association had withdrawn include the conduct of examination, invigilation, and marking of examination scripts, among others, adding that “so now lecturers cannot carry on with any of these activities”.

Dr Asante-Annor said UTAG was considerate for over two years but could no longer hold on to the poor condition of lecturers,

He advised students to study hard as UTAG and the government negotiate the condition of service for lecturers.

Some students the GNA interacted with at the UMaT campus appealed to the government to reach a deal with UTAG to enable them to continue with their studies.