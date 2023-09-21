UTESCO Old Students To Engage In 60th Anniversary Walk

Old students of Suhum Secondary Technical SHS (SUTESCO) will engage in a Health Walk in Accra on Thursday, September 21.

Aspiring NDC Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Rev. Kweku Addo who is chairman of the school’s 60th Anniversary Committee said they organizing a Health Walk on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from the Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Circle to Accra Academy.

The Walk starts at exactly 6am from the Obra Spot Area to Accra Academy where there would be aerobics, health talk and socializing as well as refreshments.

Rev. Addo who is an Educationist as well as a Real Estate Developer and Proprietor of Oddarene Christian School, at Dansoman said the aim of the Health Walk is to create awareness of living health lifestyles.

He said health is wealth and the people of Ghana need to be healthy and wealthy.

He expressed that the Walk is open to all who want to be fit, “They can just join us from anywhere as we walk to our destination, our goal is to create the awareness and participation.”

He said Ghanaians should live in peace, unity and harmony as well as contribute positively to the socio economic development of the nation.