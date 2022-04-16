Utilize The Skills You Have Acquired To Solve Problems – BlueCrest Rector

The Rector of BlueCrest University College, Dr Sujith Jayaprakash, has urged the youth to make meaning of the skills they acquire to find solutions to challenges that confront their communities.

Addressing fresh students admitted to the College, Dr. Jayaprakash said the emphasis on skills development at all levels of the educational ladder was meant to equip students with a solution–based approach in tackling social, economic, and environmental challenges that confronted society on daily basis.

‘The youth are the future leaders, and the solution lies in the skills they have acquired. Africa and the world today keep looking for a medicine to cure AIDS and corona virus; a solution is still needed to arrest the growing global climate crises and an even more urgent solution is needed to tackle the looming global economic meltdown that is staring at us in the face. It is time to put the skills to use to give the world the solution its needs’ he said.

Dr. Jayaprakash also charged the students to be proactive, adventurous, and independent minded in the new path they are charting towards the realization of their career dreams.

He said leading tertiary institutions like the BlueCrest University College existed to build the capacity of students to become the next generational leaders who will lead the development drive on all fronts.

‘’Our aim as an institution is to help transform you to be independent, to be able to adopt positive attitudes to life, be conscious of the value of time, and be sincere to yourselves and be equally relevant to society. Your total transformation requires a collective effort, but it mostly depends on your willingness to submit yourself for the transformation,’ he added.

The Dean of Academics at the College, Professor Thomas Assan, also charged students to take their academic work seriously.

He admonished the fresh students to explore in all relevant ways to enhance their knowledge to contribute meaningfully to development in their country.

‘’As you begin your studies, I encourage you to strive for excellence by striking the right balance between your academic, extra curricula and social life. You should carefully apportion the amount of time you spend on your books, on social engagements and on social media’ he admonished.

A total number of 156 fresh students were admitted into the college to pursue various masters and degree programmes in Information Technology, Mass Communication and Journalism, Business Administration and Fashion and Design. The fresh students are nationals from six different African countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Cote de I’voire and Mali.