UTV attackers are members of NPP – National Youth Organiser

The National Youth Organizer of Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has confirmed that the young men who disrupted a live entertainment show on United Television (UTV) are known members of the party. He stated that while the party did not sanction their actions, he could not deny their affiliation with the NPP.

Speaking on Ekosisen, Mr. Mustapha explained that some of the intruders were constituency youth organizers and one was a Deputy Greater Accra Youth Organizer within the party’s ranks. However, he could not confirm if the Deputy Youth Organizer was currently acting as the Greater Accra NPP Youth Organizer, as there were pending resignations and appointments.

He emphasized that he was not aware of the attack before it happened, as the party did not plan or approve such actions. Mr. Mustapha took responsibility for the incident and apologized to the media, pledging a more cooperative relationship in the future.

The incident involved a group of young men who interrupted UTV’s live entertainment show, citing unfair criticism of the government on the program. The intrusion was widely condemned, with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) describing it as “barbaric and medieval” and vowing not to be silenced by such attacks.