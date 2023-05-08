UW: Staff of Nandom Rural Bank Taken Through Training on WASH Credit

According to WHO (2021), about 2 billion people in the world over do not have access to a safe supply of clean water close to their homes.

Similarly, about 3.6 billion people, that is more than half of the world’s population do not have access to a decent toilet facility. Overall, about 2.3 billion people in the world do not have access to basic hygiene facilities. Other available statistics shows that 1 in 10 people do not have clean water close to their homes and 1 in 4 people do not have safely managed water services in their homes.

Closely related to the lack of access to good drinking water and toilet facilities is the fact that every minute a newborn die from an infection caused by lack of safe water and an unclean environment, also, in every 2 minutes, Diarrhoea caused by dirty water and poor toilet facilities kills a child under 5 years (WHO, 2015).

In both Nandom and Lambussie, access to potable water and decent toilet facilities has been a major challenge. According to a baseline study conducted by SNV Ghana in 2022, a good percentage of households (about 37 percent of the respondents) in Nandom had no toilet facility and therefore residents practiced open defecation. Similarly, in Lambussie about 50 percent of the sampled households had no toilet facilities and equally resorted to open defecation.

Data from the same study shows that about 61 percent of the households in Nandom have limited access to drinking water at the household level.

In Lambussie, approximately 54 percent of the respondents equally had limited access to drinking water at the household level.

Informed by these worrying statistics, SNV Ghana in partnership with Savannah Alliance Ghana is implementing its Healthy Future for All project (HF4A). The Healthy Future for All project is focused on children (U15) and the goal is to increase the number of children growing in a hygienic environment both at home and in school.

Savannah Alliance Ghana on the 6th of May, 2023 therefore took the staff of Nandom Rural Bank through a training exercise on WASH Credit.

The essence of the training was to take the Bank staff through the available opportunities in the WASH sector and the role they can play in providing financial services to communities (Nandom and Lambussie), particularly for financing community-managed water projects, commercially viable projects and self-supply activities.

In attendance were thirteen (13) staff of the bank. Also, four officers from SNV Ghana also took part in the training.

It is believed management of the Bank will pick some key points from the training that will enable them create special credit facilities to aid households and communities in Nandom and Lambussie construct and manage water systems and toilet facilities, fulfilling the goal of the HF4A project.