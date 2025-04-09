UWR Chief Imam Issues Ultimatum Over Minister’s Remarks on Islamic Prayer

The Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, has come under intense scrutiny following comments deemed disrespectful to Islamic beliefs, prompting a 72-hour ultimatum from the region’s Muslim leadership demanding a formal apology and retraction.

In a video that has been widely shared online, the minister appeared to mock the Islamic practice of praying five times daily—a core tenet of the Muslim faith. He suggested that only individuals with no proper work would observe the prayer schedule rigorously and implied that prayers could be combined at one’s convenience because “God would understand.”

“It takes only a religious fanatic to know the five daily prayer times,” Puozuing stated in the recording. “When you have proper work to do, you even forget to pray. Or you combine all the five daily prayers and pray at a particular time, and God will understand.”

The remarks sparked immediate backlash from the Muslim community, with the Office of the Upper West Regional Chief Imam issuing a strongly worded statement condemning the minister’s comments as “insensitive, arrogant, and inflammatory.”

Signed by Abdul Rahman Ibrahim, Executive Secretary at the Chief Imam’s office, the statement called for a full retraction and a formal public apology within 72 hours. “Failure to comply,” it read, “will compel the Muslim community to explore peaceful measures to safeguard their faith and dignity.”

In a move to defuse tensions before the deadline elapsed, the Regional Minister led a high-level delegation to the offices of key religious leaders, offering a formal apology and seeking reconciliation with the Muslim community.

According to sources familiar with the visit, the apology was met with grace and acceptance. Muslim leaders responded with prayers and reaffirmed their commitment to unity and peaceful coexistence, urging mutual respect in public discourse.

The incident underscores the importance of religious sensitivity in political leadership and highlights the need for measured language in Ghana’s diverse and multi-faith society.