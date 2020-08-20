Uzbekistan plans to reward its citizens 65 to 544 U.S. dollars if they report corruption offenses, according to a draft government resolution initiated by the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office on Thursday.

According to the draft document, the size of the reward depends on the sum of the bribe money and its severity of damage to society and the state.

Also, it proposes to nominate people for the state awards for their contributions to the fight against corruption.

Since President Shavkat Mirziyoyev took office in 2016, Uzbekistan has taken a series of measures to promote economic reforms, including liberalizing its foreign exchange market, reducing taxes and offering preferential treatment for foreign investment.

In late June this year, Uzbekistan created an agency to combat corruption, which the Uzbek Ministry of Justice said is harmful to the country’s economy and international image.

The agency reports directly to the president and is accountable to the parliament, the ministry added.