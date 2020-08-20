Photo taken shows a passerby walking in front of the Poland branch of the Bank of China in Warsaw, the country’s capital city. Officially started operation on June 6, 2012, the bank has had full access to the financial market of Poland, providing high-quality financial services for Chinese and Polish clients from the industrial, commercial and financial sectors as well as for individual customers. Its services include deposit, loan, remittance of local and foreign currencies, foreign exchange transactions, trade finance, and guarantee, etc. The branch is the first Chinese bank officially operating in Poland. (Photo by Xinhua News Agency)
Photo taken shows a passerby walking in front of the Poland branch of the Bank of China in Warsaw, the country’s capital city. Officially started operation on June 6, 2012, the bank has had full access to the financial market of Poland, providing high-quality financial services for Chinese and Polish clients from the industrial, commercial and financial sectors as well as for individual customers. Its services include deposit, loan, remittance of local and foreign currencies, foreign exchange transactions, trade finance, and guarantee, etc. The branch is the first Chinese bank officially operating in Poland. (Photo by Xinhua News Agency)

Uzbekistan plans to reward its citizens 65 to 544 U.S. dollars if they report corruption offenses, according to a draft government resolution initiated by the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office on Thursday.

According to the draft document, the size of the reward depends on the sum of the bribe money and its severity of damage to society and the state.

Also, it proposes to nominate people for the state awards for their contributions to the fight against corruption.

Since President Shavkat Mirziyoyev took office in 2016, Uzbekistan has taken a series of measures to promote economic reforms, including liberalizing its foreign exchange market, reducing taxes and offering preferential treatment for foreign investment.

In late June this year, Uzbekistan created an agency to combat corruption, which the Uzbek Ministry of Justice said is harmful to the country’s economy and international image.

The agency reports directly to the president and is accountable to the parliament, the ministry added.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.