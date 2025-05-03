V/R Council of State Member Leads Strategic Visit to Republic Bank to Boost Development Partnerships

Mr. Gabriel Adovoe Kwabla Tanko Kwamigah Atokple, the Volta Region representative on the Council of State and a respected businessman, has led a high-level delegation from Republic Bank Ghana to the Volta Regional Coordinating Council to explore developmental opportunities for the region.

The delegation, which included the Managing Director of Republic Bank Ghana, Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku, paid a courtesy call on the Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, with discussions centered on strengthening collaboration to support key agricultural initiatives and improve healthcare delivery in the region.

Mr. Atokple emphasized the Council of State’s commitment to facilitating meaningful partnerships that will drive economic growth and improve the standard of living in the Volta Region.

“This visit is part of ongoing efforts to link key national institutions with regional priorities. Our goal is to unlock the region’s potential, especially in agriculture and health,” he noted.

During the meeting, Hon. Gunu outlined pressing needs in the areas of agricultural mechanization and rice production, especially in Tongu, Ketu North, and the northern belts of the region.

He called for urgent support to address these challenges and scale up local production.

In response, Dr. Dzoboku expressed Republic Bank’s readiness to partner with the region through tailored financial solutions that promote agricultural productivity and rural development.

“We are committed to being a long-term development partner to the Volta Region,” he stated.

Following the engagement with the Minister, Mr. Atokple and the Republic Bank team visited the Ho Teaching Hospital to assess its pressing needs.

The bank indicated its willingness to support the hospital in addressing basic healthcare gaps as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Mr. Atokple, who was instrumental in the launch of Republic Bank in the Volta Region earlier this year, commended the bank for its continued dedication to the region.

“On behalf of the people of the Volta Region, I express sincere appreciation to Republic Bank for their consistent and generous support,” he said.

He concluded with a strong call to action: “The future is in agriculture. Volta Region is open and ready for Corporate Ghana to invest, collaborate, and grow.”

This visit highlights the active role of the Council of State in connecting national and corporate interests with regional development goals.