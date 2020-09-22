Voter register exhibition centres in the Volta Region continue to record low turnout since the exercise began on Friday, September 18.

Only 29 registrants had gone to verify their particulars on Tuesday when the Ghana News Agency visited the Local Authority Lepros Dome One Centre at 1100 hours.

Mr Michael Twasam, the exhibition official, said as of Monday, September 21, some 304 voters had validated their particulars out of 871 registered voters for the Centre.

He said, so far, there had been only two issues of gender, which were corrected. At the L/A Lepros Dome Two only two people had verified their biometric data as of 1100 hours.

Ms Priscilla Dei-Tutu, the Exhibition Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that 45 people had gone to check their bio-data out of a registered capacity of 418 voters.

She explained that the low turnout could be that students, who formed the majority of registered voters, were unavailable at this time of exhibition.

Meanwhile, the Volta Region has a total of 2,011 exhibition centres to correct mistakes such as the misspelling of names, missing names, gender correction and validation of pictures.

The exhibition exercise will end on Friday, September 25.