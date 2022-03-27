V/R Minister Charges Internal Auditors To Adopt Innovative Ways

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has charged Internal Auditors to find new ways of executing their roles, as quality control officers, and work in diligence without intimidating others.

He entreated Internal Auditors to carry out financial audit, procurement audit, human resource audit and performance audit among others in the Ghana Education Service (GES).

He said the overall objective of the actions was to sanitise and help improve the management efficiency of GES systems.

Dr Letsa said as a Guest of Honour at the Association of Ghana Education Service (GES) Internal Auditors 12th National Conference/Workshop and Orientation in Ho.

The workshop and orientation are being held on the theme, “Improving Ghana Education Service Management Efficiency in COVID-19 Era: The Role of the Internal Auditor.”

Dr Letsa acknowledged the important role of the GES in the implementation of the Government’s pre-tertiary educational policies and programmes as Managers of that level.

The Minister underscored the importance of education in the production of the needed human Resource, the critical resource, in the transformation of our dear nation.

He noted the efforts of the Government in making accessible and quality education available to many more young people, especially at the pre-tertiary level, is an attestation of its resolve to accelerate the human capital needs for growth.

He said despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which is eroding some gains in the economy, the Government would not be cowed into giving up on its commitment to expanding access and improve quality of education at the pre-tertiary level.

He said: “There is the need for improving management efficiency of GES, and the Internal Auditor is a critical stakeholder to ensure that.”

Dr Letsa said that GES Management at all levels to co-operate with and support the Internal Auditor in the performance of their duties without compromising the independence of the Auditor.