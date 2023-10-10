V20 Ministerial Dialogue XI: Securing Shared Prosperity and Sustainable Development

The Ministerial Dialogue serves as a pivotal platform where finance ministers hailing from the world’s most climate-vulnerable economies unite to drive forward an ambitious agenda. This agenda seeks to establish a fit-for-climate global financial architecture that is responsive to the challenges posed by climate change.

Its overarching aim is to bolster international cooperation in pursuit of climate prosperity, alongside the advancement of global strategies that can generate further momentum, trigger greater ambition, and significantly accelerate climate action within the current decade.

The V20 Ministerial XI will include a clarion call for the immediate alignment of the global financial system with climate science, as outlined in the Accra-Marrakech Agenda (A2M). This initiative represents long-term reform as well as immediate application while simultaneously pushing for crucial enhancements, especially those highlighted in the Bridgetown Initiative 2.0.

The Dialogue will culminate in the adoption of a high-level communique that mirrors the V20 Finance Ministers’ call to action and highlights the principal concerns of the group. Further steps will be taken to support the objectives contained in the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Leaders’ Declaration, which operationalised the establishment of the new independent Secretariat of the CVF and the V20 Finance Ministers.

The V20 Finance Ministers will also secure support across all stakeholders for the official recognition by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank as a Group within its ecosystem. Finally, the Dialogue will formally welcome 10 new Finance Ministers into the Group who will engage in discussions and strategic planning regarding the economic and financial implications and opportunities arising from the climate crisis, particularly in the realms of public and international finance, and the implementation of Climate Prosperity Plans.

The convergence of the debt and climate crises has created a complex and interconnected challenge that demands urgent attention. V20 Finance Ministers, with their unique expertise in pursuing climate protection and prosperity, understand that the economic vulnerabilities exacerbated by climate change are closely intertwined with debt sustainability concerns. The V20’s dedication to addressing the economic and financial dimensions of climate change aligns perfectly with the IMF’s commitment to global economic stability and sustainability. This recognition would not only strengthen international cooperation but also facilitate more effective responses to the shared challenges of climate change and debt management, ultimately benefiting both vulnerable nations and the global community as a whole.

Since its establishment in 2015, the V20 Finance Ministers have been at the forefront of addressing the economic and financial impacts of climate change. . The COVID-19 pandemic, debt concerns, energy security, food security, health, biodiversity, and climate change have created complex challenges for the 68 CVF/V20 member states. These economies face significant financial risks, affecting debt sustainability, fiscal space, and sovereign risk.