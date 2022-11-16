Vacationing Canadian murder: Duplicate docket forwarded to AG for advice

The Police say it has now received the autopsy report on the murdered ‘vacationing Canadian’, Frank Kofi Osei.

Osei was murdered in cold blood at Ashalley Botwe School Junction in Accra in July this year after visiting her girlfriend, Safina Mohammed Adizatu, a student of University Ghana Legon.

When the matter was called, Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko informed the court that the Police had received the autopsy report of the deceased and that they had now forwarded a duplicate docket to the Attorney General’s Office for advice.

This was after an Adentan District Court had ordered the Police to expedite action on the docket and forward it to the Attorney General’s office for advice.

The court, therefore, adjourned the matter to December 5.

Safina also known as Safina Diamond is standing trial with Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku, a resident of Kumasi, and an accomplice, for their involvement in the murder of the deceased.

Safina and Arku have been provisionally charged with conspiracy and murder.

The accused persons are said to have stabbed the deceased several times on his chin, jaw, back and strangled him.

The court has preserved their pleas.

The case of the prosecution is that Safina is a 23-year-old level 100 student at the University of Ghana, Legon, while Arku works in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

On July 24, 2022, the prosecution said Osei visited Safina, his fiance, who resided at Ashalley Botwe School Junction and decided to spend the night there.

At Night, the prosecution said Safina and Arku together with others yet to be identified, stabbed Osei several items with a knife on his chin, jaw, back and strangled allegedly.

It said Safina and Arku cleaned the blood and kept the deceased in the room for 24 hours.

The prosecution said the accused persons allegedly later dragged the deceased from the first floor of the storey building through the staircase and dumped him at the gate of the house where the deceased had parked his car.

On July 26, this year at about 0400hours, Safina called a Police officer saying that her boyfriend visited her and died in her room.

The court was informed that the said Police officer called a Police Patrol team, which rushed to the scene and found the body of the deceased lying at the gate of Safina’s house, but Safina and Arku were not at the scene.

The Police, however, traced Safina to her family house at Ashalley Botwe School Junction and apprehended her.

Arku who absconded after the act was also traced and picked up.

The Police said efforts were underway to nab other accomplices.