The goal of vaccinating 20 percent of world’s at-risk population against COVID-19 through COVAX facility may fail to be fulfilled due to financing issues, and problems with vaccine availability, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Monday.

“Our ultimate goal was to get to 20 percent coverage this year, even higher if possible in all countries, and to roll vaccine out at the same time. We’re not there yet,” Bruce Aylward, senior advisor to the WHO’s director-general, said at a press briefing.

“There are challenges with the financing of the COVAX Facility to a certain degree, but even if you have money right now, you can’t actually buy the doses, so the bigger challenge now is to be working with manufacturers to prioritize COVAX and COVAX contracts,” Aylward added.

During his opening remarks at the press briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVAX Facility faced a shortfall of 190 million vaccine doses by the end of June.