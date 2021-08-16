Vaccination: Long queues characterize exercise in Tema

Long-winding queues have characterized the first day of COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Monday at some designated centres in the Tema Metropolis for the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccines.

At the Community One, TMA Maternity and Children’s Clinic, the public, many of whom were elderly and some youngsters had thronged the centre to get their shots as a part of government’s efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

At 08:40 hours when the Ghana News Agency visited the centre, vaccinators had set up their kits and had already commenced the exercise, as eligible persons waited patiently for their turn to get the single-dose.

Madam Naa Korley, an eligible 62-year-olds who was at the centre as early as 06:00 hours, said she had missed the opportunity to get vaccinated in the first and second phases of the exercise, because of the long processions at the centre close to her residence.

She encouraged persons who get similar opportunities to readily get their shots, adding that the COVID-19 vaccines produced protection against the disease contrary to the misconception about it particularly in Africa.

“I have an underlying condition and so I know I am at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19, so no one can deceive me from getting vaccinated, especially now that it is available for the general public,” she said.

The situation was not different at the Tema Metro Health Directorate, when the Ghana News Agency visited, as eligible persons, in wielding their Identification Cards, were spotted in long queues to get vaccinated.

In all, there are four centres in the Tema Metropolitan Assembly namely; Tema South–Tema General Hospital, Manhean–Manhean Polyclinic and Bankuman CHPS Compound, Community One–Metro Health Directorate, TMA Maternity & Children’s Clinic and Tema North–Bethel Hospital.

The Ghana Health Service commenced the administration of the single dose vaccines on Monday August 16, in seven selected districts, tagged as hotspots, in the Greater Accra Region and four others in the Ashanti Region; and is expected to end on August 20.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine is a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine which will be given to persons who have never had any of the COVID-19 vaccines before – persons aged 18 and above who live in the designated districts, with the exception of pregnant women.