Spanish international striker Rodrigo Moreno is on the verge of a move to newly promoted Premier League club, Leeds United.

Valencia confirmed the news on their official website late on Tuesday night explaining they had “reached a preliminary agreement with Leeds United FC this Tuesday for the transfer of footballer Rodrigo Moreno to the English club, pending the completion of documentation and other formalities and the passing of a mandatory medical examination.”

The former Real Madrid and Benfica striker has been at Valencia for six years, making 220 appearances and scoring 59 goals, but the club’s perilous financial position is a key factor in the sale.

After failing to qualify for Europe this season, Valencia have already released central defender Ezequiel Garay, while central midfielders Francis Coquelin and Dani Parejo both joined nearby Villarreal in a move that looks to have considerably weakened Valencia while strengthening their neighbors.

Elsewhere Sky Sports reports that Everton are closing in on Real Madrid’s Colombian international James Rodriguez. James hardly played last season for Madrid after returning from a two-year loan at Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid are keen to move the midfielder on to cut their wage bill and raise funds, and a move to Everton would reunite the Colombian with Everton coach, Carlo Ancelotti, under whose guidance he produced his best form at the Santiago Bernabeu.