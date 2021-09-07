Valentina Mintah Awarded Outstanding Woman Personality Of The Year

The founder of West Blue Consulting, Madam Valentina Mintah has been adjudged the Outstanding Woman Personality of the Year at the 8th edition of the Made-in-Ghana Awards held in Accra last Friday.

Madam Mintah was awarded for being an outstanding Ghanaian technology executive and becoming the first black female executive member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) since its establishment 100 years ago.

The Awards was organized by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) and endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Ghana Standards Authority.

Madam Mintah, in a short statement, expressed appreciation to the organizers of the event for the prestigious award and congratulated her fellow award winners.

“The award will spur us on to do more for Mother Ghana and create more jobs for the people especially the youth” she said.

Speaking at the awards ceremony which took place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on the theme: “Building Ghanaian Brands to Compete on Global Market”, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture commended the awardees for impacting the lives of Ghanaians and contributing to the national economy.

He urged Ghanaian business owners to build formidable succession plans and nurture a successor before retirement to keep the business growing beyond them.

“As we strive to make Ghana a preferred business destination, I would like to urge you, business owners, to build a successor before you retire. Do not die with your business. Build young people to take over from you when you are no more.

“In Ghana today, you cannot count 20 strong brands that have succeeded their owners. Once the owner dies the business collapses”.

He urged business owners to nurture and mentor the young ones to take over from them when they retire to keep the business going.

The award is to recognize and celebrate visionary corporate and business leaders who are distinguished by their innovative approaches to manufacturing and service industries and dedication to the well-being of economic development in Ghana.

The key objective of the award is a campaign to promote the pride of Ghana, market quality Ghanaian products and service organizations, in an effort to create awareness, reward the best products and service organizations, provide a boost to the business profile and reputation, reduce importation and the Cedi depreciation.

Other Award Winners

Other Individuals and companies whose products are made in Ghana and have impacted the lives of the people and delivered efficient services in the country were also awarded.

Among the awardees were the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies, Mr Daniel Mckorley, winning the Outstanding Personality of the year; the CEO of KAB-FAM Ghana Limited, Mr Charles Antwi-Boahen, the Outstanding Young Personality of the Year.

Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany, Mrs Gina Ama Blay, emerged as the Outstanding Ghanaian Ambassador of the Year, while the Outstanding CEO of the Year Award was presented to the Managing Director of GOIL Company Limited, Mr Kwame Osei-Prempeh.

Source: Abdul- Hanan