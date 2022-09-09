Valentine Gemegah canvasses unity among NDC for victory

A chieftain of the NDC in the Keta constituency, Madam Valentine Enyonam Gemegah, has predicted that the party will win the presidency and majority of the parliamentary seats come December 2024.

She based her optimism on the fact that Ghanaians are dissatisfied with the NPP administration in their management of the economy, the crime rate and performance of incumbent party’s MPs.

In a congratulatory statement to newly elected branch executives, Madam Enyonam Gemegah said it is important for the NDC to stand united as the face of opposition and an alternative to the NPP administration.

“NDC is our party which is the oak tree with many branches. We need to be united since everybody cannot become a leader in the branch. Let’s support whoever God has ordained to lead us. NDC will win hands down if all of us support our leaders,” she wrote.

“Your individual victories are the collective victory of the party. Better luck to comrades who could not make it this time around. There is another time to try once more. Let’s all put our [shoulders to] the wheel to bring the party back to power. With God on our side coupled with our unity and sense of purpose, we shall be back to power in January 2025” she added.

Madam Enyonam Gemegah stressed that the NDC has gained acceptance in the hearts of Ghanaians and urged members not to let it go down.

The NDC guru also recognized the organization and supervisory role of the regional and national party leadership in organizing the branch elections.

VALENTINE ENYONAM GEMEGAH who had her basic and secondary education in the Keta municipality is an indigene of Keta where she was raised. With an expertise in forensic audit, cyber security, special investigation, treasury risk management and development finance, Enyonam is sought after by many in the finance, banking, trade and insurance industries. She is an accomplished business entrepreneur, philanthropist and early childhood educator, having taught at both deprived and privileged schools in the country.

ENYONAM is well rooted in her Anlo culture and is successfully married with kids.