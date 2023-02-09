Valentine’s Day: NYA sensitising SHS students in Northern Region

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has begun sensitising Senior High School (SHS) students in the Northern Region to deepen their understanding of the Valentine’s Day celebration.

About 15,000 students in eight SHS are expected to be reached as part of the sensitisation to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration slated for February 14.

They included Tamale SHS, Ghana SHS, Northern Business SHS, Kalpohin SHS, Tamale Girls’ SHS, Business SHS, Kumbungu SHS and Tolon SHS.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of NYA, who spoke during the education of students of Northern Business SHS in Tamale, said, “Valentine’s Day celebration is a season of sharing love and knowledge in a positive way.”

He said, “We decided to take this campaign to the schools ahead of Valentine’s Day because we want to ensure students don’t make choices that will adversely affect their lives.”

He said Valentine’s Day celebration was meant to promote love and harmony for national development, calling on young people not to abuse the essence of the celebration.

He advised them to demonstrate discipline, hard work and commitment towards academic activities to achieve their goals and aspirations.

Madam Andaratu Iddrisu, Senior House Mistress of Northern Business SHS, lauded the NYA for the initiative, saying it would help reshape the thinking of the youth towards the celebration.