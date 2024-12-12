Vallerie Muthoni pairs up with Lil Maina and Kahvinya To Release Club Banger “Shake”

For the first time, genre-fluid Kenyan-American singer-rapper, dancer, and award-winning creative director Vallerie Muthoni, also known as Brown Suga, is thrilled to announce the release of

“Shake,” a dance anthem that incorporates hip-hop, riddim, dancehall, and gengentone in perfect congruence.

The club banger has the familiar swagger of Lil Maina and the incredible panache of the rising Kenyan pop star Kahvinya. “Shake” is a pulse-bounding and danceable tune with an earworm chorus typical of most gengetone anthems. The track is an irresistible invitation to let loose whether it’s in the barber shop, your crib, or on the road to your favourite hangout spot. “It is a winning recipe of an infectious hook, fire verses and melodies and that beat,” shared Vallerie Muthoni.

Genre-fluid Vallerie Muthoni believes in the inter-connectedness and richness of genres in this project so much so that he is confident “Shake” has the potential to be the next big gengetone hit. “This track is the perfect anthem to put on blast when you just wanna move your body and have a great time,” she shared. “It reminds the listener that it doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, and what you do. In this moment of time you can be present and absolutely let loose however you choose,” she added.

The foundation was laid way back in 2020 when Gengetone was hitting headlines. However, for Vallerie Muthoni, this was not a track to be rushed. She received the beats from the producer duo Pesos and Dencho who alongside Awe Killer, helped co-produce her recent body of work, ‘Vision 2020’, an EP that captures her life and voice in a rapidly evolving world post-COVID-19.“The song existed in the archives for the past two years but I felt this was the year we needed to share it with the world,” she shared, saying she linked up with the talented Lil Miana and Kahvinya, leading to the birth of “Shake” after being in the archives for long.

Vallerie Muthoni’s musical career started in early 2017 when she first released her first single in collaboration with former schoolmate and friend Mbithi. She quickly became a media-favourite visitor as word quickly spread of a new Female MC who doubled up as a singer and rapper. At just 17, she was listed among the four Homeboyz’s ‘Jumpoff Freshman Class of 2018,’ being the only female newbie of the same year. She would later work on two EPs in two years consecutively; The Wavy Soul,’ (2018) and ‘Pisces SZN,’ (2019). These body of works showcased her genre-fluidity and her flexible she is to go hard on rap while also serving melodies when needed. After a long while in the vault, Vallerrie Muthoni released ‘Vision 2020’ that would announce her comeback to the game.

As ‘Shake’ hits the airwaves and fan’s ears, Muthoni is set to continue with a tour of her EP Vision 2020 across Africa and the world. She’ll also direct more visuals for the EP and collaborate with dope artists in Africa.