Val’s Day: Daughson Ministries International Donates To Mile 7 Police Station

Daughson Ministries International (DSMI) has embarked on another benevolence exercise by donating some items to Mile 7 Police Station in Accra as part of this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations.

The items donated include; Packs of bottled mineral water, assorted soft drinks, toiletries, and other valuable items.

Presenting the items to the police at a short but colorful ceremony, the Lead Pastor Lady Rev.Dr. Abena Tay noted that during Valentine’s Day when there is merry-making and exchange of gifts these security personnel are often overlooked.

“We’ve forgotten that these policemen are our friends who have shown us, love, by leaving their wives and husbands at home just to ensure our safety,” she said.

Stressing that, there is the need to support and equally show love to these security personnel who have been working around the clock to protect lives and properties in the country.

According to her, the donation was also in line with the DSMI’s corporate social responsibility of giving back to society, specifically where the ministry operates.

Lady Rev.Dr. Abena Tay assured that such support would not be a nine-day wonder, stressing that they would continue to extend hands to the police to help boost their service delivery.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Cliff Ayeh Offei, who received the items in elation on behalf of the police administration, commended Daughson Ministries International for its kind gesture and assured that the products would be used for the intended purpose.

He also seized the opportunity to appeal to other corporate bodies and philanthropists to come to aid the police service to enable them to discharge their duties to the state effectively.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh