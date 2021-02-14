Rising Afro-Hip Hop artiste KFT has finally released his much anticipated “Heart Break Story” Extended Play (EP).

KFT on this five-track EP talks about his heart wrenching, break up and thrills and chills that came along.

All songs come with different genres, and each song is an episode of his “Heart Break Story”.

KFT opens the EP with some dope vibes which sends out an emotional message to all couples in a suspenseful sound package.

“Dial Tone” details the painstaking trials and tribulations of his relationship including the cheating, violent arguments, lust with his ex partner, whereas he ends it to fulfil his objectives.

He finishes the EP with a celebratory song “The Story” where things get heated and turned up a notch, the energy is electric and it’s definitely a banger in the clubs.

As much of a talented songwriter, rapper, singer and video director, editor and producer as he is, KFT mixed and mastered all 5 songs on the EP which readily across various digital streaming platforms.

KFT will be sharing a live radio interview on Zylofon FM 102.1 with Sammy Flex on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 to talk about his relationship journey, advice and more music.

Herewith the video link: