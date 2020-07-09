

The Van Moorhouse Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization, has donated various items to the Atasomanso market in Kumasi.

It also deliberated with them on the dangers and spread of the coronavirus.

The team, led by Dr Sarfo Bonsu Osbon, donated various items including hand sanitizers, facemasks and antibacterial soaps to the market women.

Dr Osbon said there is the need for all to attend with seriousness the health protocols of the virus such as wearing facemasks, washing of hands with soap under running water regularly and using hand sanitizers after accepting money during trading.

He also advised the traders to adhere to the advice from the health authorities and also to practice regular personal hygiene at all times.

Madam Afua Konadu, the Atasomanso Market leader, thanked the Foundation for the items donated.

She expressed her heartfelt gratitude on behalf of all the traders in the market for the gesture saying we have not received any aid from the district authorities or from.

Van Moorhouse Foundation is a Non-profit Organization that strives to enhance lives all by providing daily necessities to the vulnerable within underserved communities in the country.

