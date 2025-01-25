Van Nistelrooy Dismisses Concerns Over Leicester Future Amid Struggling Run

Leicester City manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy has shrugged off speculation surrounding his future, despite the club’s ongoing struggle in the Premier League.

The Foxes are currently 19th in the table, two points adrift of safety, after suffering a 2-0 loss to Fulham last weekend, marking a seventh consecutive defeat.

Since taking over from Steve Cooper in November, Van Nistelrooy’s tenure has been challenging, with only two wins in his first 10 games in charge. Despite the pressure mounting on him, the Dutchman remains resolute in his mission to turn things around at the King Power Stadium.

“My focus is solely on getting this team out of the situation,” Van Nistelrooy told reporters. “In tough times, you need to stay strong, show character, and remain committed. I see the spirit and fight in the team, and I’m confident that if we keep going, this bad run will end.”

The manager’s next challenge comes on Sunday, when Leicester face Tottenham. A defeat would equal their longest losing streak in the Premier League, dating back to 2001.

In addition to his focus on the team’s performance, Van Nistelrooy also addressed the rumors surrounding key midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who has been linked with a move to Monaco. The Nigerian international, who recently signed a new three-year contract, is nearing a return from a hamstring injury. When asked about the possibility of Ndidi leaving, Van Nistelrooy was firm: “No, of course not. Wilfred is a key player and person in the squad. We know how much we’ve missed him, and he’s vital for us moving forward.”

With Leicester facing mounting pressure both on and off the pitch, Van Nistelrooy’s determination remains clear as he strives to guide the club to safety and avoid the threat of relegation. The coming weeks could prove critical in determining his future and the Foxes’ Premier League status.