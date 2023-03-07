Van Vicker enrolls at law school

African celebrated actor Van Vicker has enrolled at the Wisconsin International University College to study Bachelor of Laws (LLB).

The actor who graduated with a First Class Honors from the African University College of Communication for his first degree is also currently an Mphil student of UEW.

A post made by the actor also suggested that he is also at level 200 at Wisconsin University College.

In a chat with Blogger Attractive Mustapha the actor confirmed his social media posts and added that he believes he is big on education except that he did not have the opportunity back then.

“I believe knowledge and work experience in a specific field can make one extremely competitive.

I wish to be a Lawyer, and there is no other way to law school than to get an LLB, hence the decision.

Picture how compelling of a lawyer with massive communication skills background would be? A prodigious reputation if u asked me “ Van said. “