Vandalism of Akufo-Addo’s Statue in Sekondi Sparks Public Outcry and Political Debate

The destruction of a statue honoring former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi has ignited widespread public debate and social media reactions.

The statue, which was unveiled on November 6, 2024, to commemorate Akufo-Addo’s legacy, was significantly damaged in the early hours of January 13, 2025.

Reports suggest that the statue suffered extensive destruction, with the damage affecting the head and extending down to the knees. The police confirmed their response to a distress call but arrived too late to prevent the damage. Authorities have launched an investigation, though no arrests have been made so far.

This incident is the second attack on the statue in just a few months. In December 2024, a hole was discovered in one of the statue’s legs, prompting concerns about its security and preservation. Despite repair efforts, the statue now stands in ruins, with many questioning the motives behind such repeated acts of vandalism.

The act has stirred up intense reactions on social media. Some people have expressed anger, condemning the attack as a blatant disrespect to the former president and an affront to the country’s political history. Others, however, have interpreted the vandalism as a form of protest against the government, viewing it as a symbolic gesture of discontent with Akufo-Addo’s administration.

The destruction of the statue has opened up a broader conversation about political expression, public monuments, and the preservation of historical legacies. While some see it as an unfortunate act of vandalism, others argue that it represents the frustration of sections of the population with the political establishment.

As investigations continue, the incident has become a flashpoint for discussions about national unity, political expression, and the role of monuments in shaping the country’s collective memory.