Vapour Products Association recognises women in the vaping industry

The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA), for the first time in this male-dominated industry, celebrates women’s month by recognising the role women play in improving the livelihoods of communities and reducing the harms of combustible tobacco. The vaping industry in South Africa comprises mainly Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs), some female-owned and led.

“We need to recognise, and encourage the leading women of our industry, highlight their successes, challenges, their contributions to harm reduction, and transforming the face of the vaping industry”, Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of VPASA.

It is for these reasons that the association honours the following female entrepreneurs who are members of VPASA and their contribution, especially in the nascent nature of the vaping industry in our country:

​1. Jenny Konenczny and Yolandi Vorster from G-Drops E-Liquid, https://www.gdropseliquids.co.za/

​2. Amanda Ross from Steam Masters, https://steammasters.co.za/

3. Samantha Stuart from Sir Vape, https://www.sirvape.co.za/

​3. Shamima Moosa from The E-Cig Store, ​ https://theecigstore.co.za/

​4. Aasimah Tayob from Vanilla Vapes, https://vanillavape.co.za/

​6. Christel Truter from The Rustic Vape Shop, https://therusticvape.co.za/?v=68caa8201064

Highlighting these women’s roles in creating jobs and helping smokers quit their habit is important in the face of the ongoing onslaught against the vaping industry by government and anti-tobacco campaigners. Efforts to classify vaping as tobacco products through the proposed legislation, and the proposed taxation of vaping products will undermine the efforts of these entrepreneurs. The proposed excise bill on nicotine and non-nicotine products could see some of these entrepreneurs closing shops, resulting in job losses and more than R200 million lost in tax revenue.