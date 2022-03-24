VAR Installed At The Baba Yara Stadium Ahead Of Ghana, Nigeria Game

The Confederation Of African Football (CAF) have successfully installed the Video Assistant Referee system at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi ahead of 2022 World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria on Friday night.

The equipment and gadgets to be used for the VAR in the game had already arrived in Kumasi.

It can be recalled that your most trusted online portal reported few weeks ago that FIFA had directed that the upcoming playoff tie between the West African giants should have VAR in operation.

Ghana and Nigeria will face each other over two legs scheduled for Friday, March 25, and Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The 1st leg will take place at Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 19:30Hrs.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/KingdomFMonline.com