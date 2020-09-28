Leicester City went top of the Premier League on Sunday night after Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick in his side’s 5-2 win away to Manchester City to give them nine points from three games.

It is the first time ever a side coached by Pep Guardiola has conceded five goals in a competitive match, while Vardy is the first player ever to score two hat-tricks against a side coached by the Catalan.

The defeat again highlights doubts about Manchester City’s defense as they were taken apart by Leicester even though Riyad Mahrez put Guardiola’s men ahead in just the fourth minute.

James Maddison and Youri Tielemens also scored for Leicester with Nathan Ake scoring an 84th minute goal for the home side, who were without Aymeric Laporte and in Ake and Eric Garcia played two central defenders each below six feet in height.

A controversial injury time penalty from Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson cancelled out Lucas Moura’s first half opener for Tottenham and assured a 1-1 draw at White Hart Lane, although it will do nothing to end controversy about VAR after Newcastle’s Andy Carroll headed the ball against Eric Dier’s arm to provoke a spot kick.

Patrick Bamford became the first Leeds United player to score in each of the first three matches of a season as his 88th minute header gave his side all three points from their short trip to play Sheffield United.

The result leaves Leeds with six points from three games, while Sheffield are still looking for their first point of the season.

Sunday’s last game saw Jarod Bowen score twice as West Ham claimed their first points with a 4-0 win at home to a lackluster Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolves’ striker Raul Jimenez scored a 66th minute own goal and Sebastian Haller bagged the fourth in injury time.

There was last second drama as Manchester United got their first win of the season with a 3-2 victory away to Brighton on Saturday thanks to a penalty given after the final whistle.

The game had already seen plenty of drama with Solly March heading Brighton level in the 95th minute, when it looked as if a Lewis Dunk own goal and a cool finish from Marcos Rashford would give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men the point.

Neal Maupay had put the home side in front from the penalty spot and Brighton hit the woodwork five times before Maupay’s 97th minute handball allowed Bruno Fernandes to net the winner.

Everton made it three wins from three games after Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison’s penalty, given by the VAR for handball, gave them a 2-1 win away to Crystal Palace

Chelsea showed both defensive frailty and fighting spirit as they fought back from 3-0 down away to West Brom to claim a 3-3 draw.

Willy Caballero replaced Kepa in the Chelsea goal, but had picked the ball out of his net three times by the 27th minute as Callum Robinson scored twice and Kyle Bartley made it 3-0.

Chelsea fought back after the break: Mason Mount gave Chelsea a lifeline in the 55th minute, Hudson-Odoi then scored with 20 minutes left to play and Tammy Abraham scored the equalizer in the 94th minute.

Saturday’s last game saw Danny Ings’ fifth minute goal against one of his former clubs give Southampton their first win of the season with a 1-0 win away to Burnley.

Monday sees Fulham at home while Liverpool entertain Arsenal in arguably the most interesting match of the round.