A debut goal from recent signing Tommy Castange and two penalties from Jamie Vardy gave Leicester City a winning start to the season as they defeated newly promoted West Brom 3-0 on Sunday.

Castagne opened the scoring with a 56th minute header and Vardy scored in the 74th and 84th minutes with both goals coming from the penalty spot – the first after he had been pulled back in the West Brom area.

Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti won the battle of former Real Madrid and Chelsea coaches as his team got the season rolling with an impressive 1-0 win away to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

Dominic Calvin-Lewin’s 55th minute header gave Everton a deserved three points after they controlled Tottenham for most of the game and Ancelotti deserves credit for handing debuts to summer signings, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan and James Rodriguez, who enjoyed an impressive first appearance in the Premier League, creating five chances for their side.

It was the first time Everton had won away to a top six team (Spurs finished sixth last season) in 40 attempts.

In contrast, Dele Ali disappointed for Tottenham and was replaced at the break and it is the first time Mourinho has been beaten in the first league game of the season in his entire career.

Saturday saw Arsenal kick off the season with a comfortable 3-0 win away to Fulham, with new signing Willian turning in a man-of-the-match performance.

Mohamed Salah scored two penalties in a hat-trick as reigning champions Liverpool beat newly promoted Leeds United 4-3 in a thrilling game at Anfield, while Wilfred Zaha’s 13th minute goal gave Crystal Palace a winning start at home over Southampton and new boys Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendricks both scored as Newcastle cruised past a poor West Ham in the London Stadium.

Monday sees two more matches with Chelsea travelling to Brighton, while Sheffield United entertain Wolves.