VAST Ghana Commends GRA Efforts on Recent Seizure of Illicit Tobacco Products – Calls for more Due Diligence

Illicit trade and smuggling activities in tobacco products have a devastating health and economic impact. It undermines efforts to reduce tobacco use and save lives, and costs governments billions of dollars in lost tax revenue.

Commending the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and its Customs Division for their recent successful seizure of illicit cigarettes and tapentadol tablets valued at GH¢20.6 million in Tamale, the Vision for Accelerated Sustainable Development, Ghana (VAST Ghana) has reiterated that the increase surge in illicit trade, especially tobacco products, is due to the porous nature of the entry and exit points. Worth commending is the most recent seizure at Tema Port, where the GRA Customs Division, alongside security agencies, intercepted opioid drugs valued at approximately GH¢20 million.

This action highlights the authority’s dedication to enforcing national laws, protecting public health, and ensuring that illicit products do not infiltrate Ghanaian communities. The interception of these illicit products reflects the commitment of the GRA and its allied agencies to the fight against illicit trade, particularly in tobacco and pharmaceuticals, which pose severe health and economic risks.

This is the second confiscation of illicit tobacco products in less than five months. In November 2023, the GRA intercepted illicit tobacco products worth GH¢7.95 million. While the 2023 operation was widely commended by all stakeholders, the fate of the seized products remain unclear. There was no publicly available information regarding whether these products were destroyed, stored, or otherwise disposed of and also whether the investigations were concluded and what action was taken. Transparency in these matters is of the utmost importance, not only to ensure accountability in regulatory enforcement but also to assure the public that such harmful products are permanently destroyed.

As a signatory to the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), Ghana is obligated under Article 15.4(c) to ensure that seized illicit tobacco products are destroyed using environmentally safe methods. The FCTC further mandates that confiscated tobacco products must not be resold or reintroduced into the supply chain and must be disposed of in a way that minimizes environmental harm while emphasizing transparency in the destruction of these products. We, therefore, call on the GRA and relevant stakeholders to provide details of the disposal processes following such confiscations. Tobacco control and public health advocates, and the public, have a vested interest in understanding the measures taken post-seizure to prevent any possibility of these illicit goods re-entering the market through illegal means.

Furthermore, we stress that public disclosure of disposal procedures enhances public trust and confidence in the regulatory framework. Without transparency, there is a risk of speculation and mistrust, which could undermine the credibility of efforts to combat illicit trade.

The GRA, in collaboration with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and other agencies, should consider publishing periodic reports on seizures, destruction processes, and alternative disposal methods explored to ensure public accountability. Such reports should include data on the frequency of seizures, the types of products seized, and the specific methods used for destruction, which will provide invaluable insights into the effectiveness of regulatory measures.

While we are confident that the enforcement authorities will act in the best interest of Ghanaians, it is also important to disclose or provide regular updates on the fate of seized goods to enhance accountability and ensure that stakeholders, including civil society organizations, remain engaged in efforts to combat illicit trade.

We reaffirm our support to the GRA and all agencies involved in the fight against illicit tobacco and other illicit products. Their continued vigilance is essential in safeguarding the health and well-being of Ghanaians. However, we also stress the importance of holistic approaches that incorporate not only enforcement but also transparent and sustainable disposal methods that align with international best practices.

We stand ready to support efforts that promote good governance, protect public health, and contribute to a safer Ghana.

Labram Musah

Executive Director: Vision for Accelerated Sustainable Development (VAST-Ghana)

