Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reminded Muslims to be mindful of the existence of COVID-19 and prioritise the safety protocols as the month-long Ramadan fast begins.

Muslims around the world on Tuesday, April 13, started their annual Ramadan prayer and fast, which is one of the Pillars of Islam.

The Vice President, in his Ramadan message posted on his Facebook wall, encouraged them to be mindful of the COVID-19 and continue to strictly adhere to the safety protocols, especially in the various mosques.

He urged them to pray for the prosperity of Ghana and loved ones during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“On the occasion of the commencement of Ramadan, Hajia Samira and I extend our warm wishes to Muslims in Ghana and around the world, as we observe the month-long fast,” he said.

He said the sacred month of Ramadan offered Muslims a unique opportunity to renew their faith in the Almighty Allah, and also show love and kindness to all, regardless of their religious affiliation, to reinforce the importance of peaceful coexistence as a people.

“Let us use this period of devotion and purity to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of our country, and the wellbeing of loved ones,” he said.

“May the Almighty Allah accept our devotions and grant us and our nation the blessings of Ramadan”.

