Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has assured Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of the governing New Patriotic Party’s commitment to a peaceful campaign in this year’s elections.

Dr. Bawumia called on the Asantehene on Sunday, October 11, 2020, to seek his permission and blessings before embarking on his four-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

While seeking the blessing of the Asantehene to start his campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia told the Asantehene that, the NPP’s campaign was focused on

communicating the party’s inclusive development and interventions over the three and half years, as well as the Government’s ambition of consolidating the gains in the coming years.

“Your Majesty, I am here this morning to seek your permission and blessings before I start my tour of the Ashanti Region.

“Our mission is to spread the message of the good works the Akufo-Addo government has done in the past three and half years, and also tell the people our good policies for the next four years, which we believe they will listen and give us four more years to do more,” he said.

The Vice President added that the 2020 general election is a contest of ideas, and not war, and assured the Asantehene of the NPP’s resolve to stick to that by focusing on the NPP’s development-oriented messages.

“The election is not a war. It is a contest of ideas and that is what we are doing; to tell Ghanaians what we have done and what we will do for them.”

The Asantehene commended the Vice President for the path his party had chosen and reiterated his call for all stakeholders to focus on issues ahead of the elections.

The Asantehene also admonished all parties to ensure that they protect the peace in the country before, during, and after the elections.

Dr.Bawumia was accompanied by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Osei Asibey Antwi, Deputy Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum, and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Bernard Antwi Boasiako.