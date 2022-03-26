Veep Assures Black Stars Of The Nation’s Support

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has made a rallying call to the Senior National Football Team, the Black Stars, to remain determined and make Ghana proud.

The Vice President made the call on his social media handles ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifier Friday evening against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

The West African giants will lock horns in one of five first-leg African play-offs to determine the continent’s representatives for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

“I wish the Black Stars the best of luck tonight, as they host the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off first leg in Kumasi,” the Vice President wrote.

“The nation is behind you, so remain determined and make us proud. Go, Black Stars Go!”