The Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday began a two-day working visit to the Bono Region.

As part of the visit, Dr Bawumia is expected to address a durbar of chiefs and people of Bongase in the Banda and Nsawkaw in the Tain constituencies respectively.

He would cut the sod for the reconstruction of a 29-kilometre Sinohydro road project at Berlin Top in the Sunyani West Constituency.

Dr Bawumia would also engage the chiefs and people of Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West and Wamfie in Dormaa East constituencies and cut the sod for the rehabilitation of a 10-kilometre Sinohydro road project in the Berekum Municipality.

He is also expected to interact with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the region.