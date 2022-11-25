Veep calls for support for Black Stars in remaining group matches

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia says inspite of the Blackstars’s painful loss to Portugal in the first match of Group H in the FIFA WorldCup in Qatar on Thursday, he is optimistic the team will bounce back in the remaining matches.

He, therefore, urged all Ghanaians to rally behind the Blackstars to win the two remaining group matches to advance to the next stage of the competition.

In a post on his Facebook wall on Thursday after the match, Dr Bawumia wrote:”While we are all downhearted by the unfortunate loss by the Black Stars to Portugal, we must appreciate that they put up a spirited performance and acquitted themselves well. ”

“We may be down, but we are certainly not out and we should not despair,” he said.

“Let us remain united behind the Black Stars and support them strongly in the remaining group matches,” the Vice-President added.

The senior national male football team, the Black Stars, lost 2-3 to Portugal in the first match of Group H in the ongoing FIFA WorldCup at Stadium 974 in Qatar.

The defeat generated mixed reactions from Ghanaians on various social media platforms

Whilst some Ghanaians and football pundits accused the American referee of awarding dubious penalty to the Portuguese, others expressed dissatisfaction over the Black Stars’ Coach’s wrongful substitution in the second half of the match.