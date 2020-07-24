Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Friday, commissioned a 100-bed Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC) for treatment and management of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in the country.

The ultra-modern facility worth $7.5 million was funded by the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, which saw 536 patriotic and industrious Ghanaians constructing the project, to support government’s efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first ever GIDC facility located at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, comprised a level three Biomedical laboratory, a 21-bed Intensive Care Unit, a dispensary, a triage unit, waiting areas, nurses station, VIP and general wards and a medical gas house, was constructed through the collaboration of civilian and military engineers, planners and architects within three months.

It is expected that the three ecological zones, that’s the Coastal, Middle Belt and Northern would have similar facilities, and would be constructed in Takoradi, Kumasi and Tamale respectively.

Vice President Bawumia, in an address, said with the sacrifices, dedication and ingenuity exhibited by Ghanaians, the government had decided to award the 88 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in newly created regions and a psychiatric hospital would be awarded to local contractors.

He recounted the various strategies and interventions rolled out by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

Dr Bawumia believed that with the necessary support Ghanaians could do, might exploit to move the nation’s development efforts forward.

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, a Deputy Minister of Health, on his part, said the President Akufo-Addo’s government had shown leadership in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, which had seen between 87 and 90 per cent recoveries and 0.5 per cent mortality rate.

He said the COVID-19 was “visible but not invincible” and believed that should Ghanaians adhere strictly to the safety and preventive etiquettes, “we would defeat the disease.”

Corporate entities and individuals contributed between 66 pesewas and GH¢10 million to the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund.

President Akufo-Addo on April 17, 2020, cut the sod for the construction of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre.

The structure was designed jointly by the Built Environment Professionals made up of the Ghana Institute of Architects, Engineers, Surveyors and Planners, the Ghana Armed Forces and Specialists Consultants from the Ministry of Health and the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

