Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated Prempeh College for winning the 2020 virtual Robofest World Championship.

In a tweet, Dr Bawumia wrote, “This feat was also achieved by Mamfe Methodist Girls’ Senior High School in 2019, and shows that Ghana has a lot of potential in this field and must be nurtured well to support our technological advancement”.

Vice President Bawumia over the past four years, had been spearheading government’s digitisation agenda and believed Ghana must take advantage of the technological advancement in the Fourth Industrial Revolution to grow the Ghanaian economy.

He championed the digitisation of the port under the paperless ports system, mobile money interoperability payment system, use of the QR Code system, digital property addressing system, among others