Prempeh College

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated Prempeh College for winning the 2020 virtual Robofest World Championship.

In a tweet, Dr Bawumia wrote, “This feat was also achieved by Mamfe Methodist Girls’ Senior High School in 2019, and shows that Ghana has a lot of potential in this field and must be nurtured well to support our technological advancement”.

Vice President Bawumia over the past four years, had been spearheading government’s digitisation agenda and believed Ghana must take advantage of the technological advancement in the Fourth Industrial Revolution to grow the Ghanaian economy.

He championed the digitisation of the port under the paperless ports system, mobile money interoperability payment system, use of the QR Code system, digital property addressing system, among others

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleDemolition exercise at Mpehuasem intended to halt further encroachment of state lands
Next articleExplore employment opportunities in language studies – GIL graduates advised
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here